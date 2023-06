Adipurush is the movie everyone is talking about. The starrer has made above Rs 140 crores worldwide on day one. It is the highest for an Indian movie in 2023. It has beaten Pathaan which made Rs 106 crores. But a large majority of people are slamming the movie on social media. They have said that in the quest to make a modern adaptation they have diluted the emotions, rich language and sentiment that made Ramayan a classic for every Indian. The tapori dialogues have left people fuming. While writer Manoj Muntashir has said that he wanted people to connect with Ramayan hence he used such lingo, people are quite upset about it. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Day 15 box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer takes a plunge due to Adipurush

Now, an old tweet of Om Raut has come to the fore. He has complained over the loud use of speakers to play songs during Hanuman Jayanti. This has left people even more incensed. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the perfect white-on-white combo on a dull Saturday; proves she is the queen of casuals [VIEW PICS]

This man made #Adipurush . Look what kind of thinking he has for Shri Hanuman Ji. Still whole RW and people who took money promoting and defending movie. No wonder this guy didn't use Shri Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman Ji words in his movie. They deliberately made such movie. https://t.co/oGLlviQCHl pic.twitter.com/MKfYy4yioT — Siddharth Mishra (@Mr_Siddharth) June 17, 2023

Om Raut has given a couple of interviews. He even thanked the PM of the nation saying that the current atmosphere was conducive for the making of a movie like Adipurush. This has also been called out. As we know, 's Ramayan was made in the late 1980s. It is still hailed as the best version of the classic tale. Actors and Dipika Chikhlia get immensely respected for their roles. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon wasn't the first choice to play Janaki; THESE two actresses were on the list

Trending Now

Adipurush is going strong at the box office even on day two. The biggest credit goes to the stardom of Prabhas. Karnataka is seeing 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. It is going strong in the Telugu belt too. But there is a decline in the Hindi belt. Adipurush is the biggest opener for Bollywood. is playing the role of Maa Sita. Saif Ali Khan is the mighty .