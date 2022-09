Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The movie is slated to release on 12th January 2023, and there have been reports that the film’s teaser will be launched during Dussehra this year. Reportedly, the makers are planning a 3-month promotional campaign. Adipurush is a big film that is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. It is based on Ramayana and Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in it. Also Read - Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer gets a touch of Hollywood and it will make you SUPER Excited

According to a report in Box Office Worldwide, before the teaser launch, the makers of Adipurush will launch a poster on 27th September 2022 at 6 pm in Ayodhya next to Sarayu River. Well, if this report turns out to be true, we are sure Prabhas' fans will be super excited to see the poster of the film.

While plays the role of Lord Ram in the movie, Kriti will portray the character of Sita, and Saif will be seen as Ravana. Adipurush was earlier slated to release on 11th August 2022, but the makers postponed it to January 2023.

Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for one glimpse of the movie as there’s no update about Adipurush from the past few months. But now, the movie is just a few months away from its release.

The pan-India star’s last two releases, and Radhe Shyam had failed to make a mark at the box office and even the audience was not impressed with them. However, now all eyes are on Adipurush and everyone is expecting that Prabhas will be back with a bang.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has Salaar, Project K, Maruthi’s next, and Spirit lined up. It is expected that in 2023, Prabhas will have 2-3 releases. Recently, the actor faced a loss in his personal life as his uncle passed away.