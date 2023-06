Film director Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush is ready to release in the theatres on June 16. Starring as Ram and as Sita, movie enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath to catch the visual spectacle unfold. Adipurush is based on the iconic mythological epic Ramayana. Recently, the film’s most-anticipated Ram Siya Ram song was unveiled by the makers. It captured the popular sequence of Hanuman as Ram’s messenger meeting Sita and giving her Ram’s Mudrika as his identification. But, a major mistake in the song has missed the eyes of social media users. Also Read - Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan to buy 10000 tickets of Prabhas starrer

Mistake in Ram Siya Ram song

In the original Ramcharitmanas, after Hanuman gives Ram’s Mudrika to Sita in Ashok Vatika, she too gives Hanuman a piece of jewellery to prove her identification to Ram. Sita hands over her choodamani, also known as a headdress to Hanuman, asking him to deliver the ornament to her husband. Contrary to what has been written in Ramcharitmanas, Adipurush’s Ram Siya Ram song shows Kriti Sanon’s Sita giving her bangle or chooda to Hanuman and not the choodamani. Also Read - Adipurush: After Dipika Chikhlia, another actress takes a dig; this time at Prabhas' look, 'He looks like... '

In fact, a verse in Ramcharitmanas especially talks about this short interaction between Sita and Hanuman. Adipurush makers seem to have altered this minute but very important detail in the film. Till now, there have been no talks or criticisms from the audience about change in the film adaptation. Also Read - Adipurush kiss controversy: OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia reacts, 'We couldn't even hug anyone, for this generation Ramayan is just a film'

Trending Now

Adipurush trolled for poor visual effects

Earlier, Adipurush had to face heavy trolling for its visual effects after its teaser release. Some Twitter users even called the film’s visuals to be cartoonish and childlike. Later on, the makers once again made the necessary changes and released a second teaser and trailer. This time, the masses heaped praise on the significant changes in colour grading and VFX. Before and after pictures of Adipurush, which were tweeted at that time, also grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Cast of Adipurush

Produced by , Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crores. But, surprisingly it was reported that about 432 crores were already recovered from non-theatrical business. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush boasts a cast ensemble of Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Devdutta Nage as Hanuman, alongside and in crucial roles.