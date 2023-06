Om Raut’s upcoming mythological drama, Adipurush is expected to have a satisfactory start at the box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, trade experts believe the audience will rush to the theaters, primarily because it is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayan. Adipurush, which will hit the theaters on June 16, features as Raghava, as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and as Janaki. If a popular film industry tracker is to be believed, the film has already earned 3 crores before being released in theatres. Also Read - Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan to buy 10000 tickets of Prabhas starrer

Manobala Vijayabalan, in a tweet, predicted the calculation of Adipurush’s approximate box office collection through advance booking. He stated that even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets - with an average price of Rs. 200 per ticket - it would simply add Rs. 3 crore to the overall gross collection. Also Read - Kriti Sanon sits on the floor at Adipurush trailer launch; fans impressed, netizens call it 'publicity stunt'

“#Adipurush FREE ticket approx calculation. Even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price Rs. 200. It would just add Rs. 3 crore to the overall gross Box Office collection. Hence, Rs. 3 crore is not a big deal for a film of Rs. 500 crore budget. This strategy is used mainly to promote the film and help the needy people to watch it,” read the tweet. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon compares Prabhas' simplicity to Lord Ram; fans in love with their jodi

Trending Now

Take a look:

#Adipurush FREE ticket approx calculation. Even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price ₹200. It would just add ₹3 cr to the overall gross Box Office collection. Hence, ₹3cr is not a big deal for a film of ₹5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr budget.… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 13, 2023

KRK’s Prediction On Adipurush Day 1 Business

Kamaal R Khan (KRK) had also made a prediction for the film's business on day 1 in the Hindi circuit. The self-proclaimed critic wrote, “Film #Adipurush Trending is going high day by day. Means film can do business of Rs.30CR on day1 in Hindi circuit.”

Take a look:

Film #ADIPURUSH is getting very good advance booking. And the Film is all set to open big on day1. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 13, 2023

Watch Adipurush’s full trailer here:

Adipurush will also premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The magnum opus, which will open in theatres in IMAX and 3D formats, has been co-produced by , Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The mythological drama also stars Devdatta Nage.