Prabhas’ Adipurush is ready to whip up a storm at the movie theatres. It is just a few hours now before this Om Raut directorial makes a grand premiere on June 16. Adipurush's advance bookings have already opened on Sunday, June 11. After looking at the pre-sales ticket business, there remains no doubt that the film has witnessed a massive response from the audience. In fact, the CEO of PVR Inox, Gautam Dutta has expressed his confidence that Adipurush might rake up an opening of Rs 80 - Rs 85 crores on its first day. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon talks about Prabhas and his expressive eyes amid dating rumours, says she can't imagine anyone else playing Raghav

PVR Inox Ceo on Adipurush’s opening collections

Gautam Dutta recently shared a video, explaining the expected first-day business of Adipurush. He revealed that approximately 4 lakh tickets have already been booked at three famous multiplexes in India, for the weekend opening. In an interview with PTI, the PVR Inox CEO shared that Adipurush is heading for one of the biggest films, comparing its popularity to ’s Pathaan. Also Read - Adipurush Box Office Advance Booking: Prabhas starrer earns Rs 3 crore through free tickets?

Citing the reason why he believes Adipurush will have a “colossal opening” Gautam Dutta said, “The leading languages in this film would be Telugu and Hindi, followed by other languages, and Prabhas being a very popular star down south that coupled with the entire north belt should give the film a colossal opening.” Also Read - Adipurush crosses Rs 100 crore mark in advance booking? Check ticket prices in Mumbai, Delhi and more cities

Reason behind Adipurush’s mass appeal

Analysing the market trends of the film, Gautam Dutta further added that combining the first three days of Adipurush’s release, which is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Om Raut directorial might easily breach Rs 200 crores at the ticket window. According to the CEO Adipurush was receiving a warm welcome from movie-goers similar to Pathaan because of its appealing subject, which has connected well with the majority of the masses. He believed that like Pathaan, Adipurush will draw in a large crowd of all age groups.

Adipurush cast and budget

Adipurush, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crores has already recovered Rs 432 crores from non-theatrical business. The pan-Indian marvel will be released worldwide in 3D. Apart from Prabhas, has been roped in to play the role of Sita while Saif Ali Khan has been chosen to portray the character of the demon king Ravana. Other cast members include Devdutta Nage, , and .