The makers of Adipurush released the final trailer of the film on June 6. And, fans are loving every bit of it. Adipurush is based on the Ramayana. It stars as , as Janaki, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, as Shesh and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The highly action-packed film, helmed by Om Raut, is slated to hit the theatres on June 16. Adipurush, who has previously received backlash for its cinematography, has turned the tables with its final trailer. In the trailer, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have particularly impressed the internet. Social media is buzzing with positive predictions and high box office numbers. Self-proclaimed critic KRK has also predicted the day 1 business of Adipurush. Also Read - Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Raavan creates fan frenzy, 'Best Lankesh for Prabhas' Raghava'

KRK’s Positive Tweet Also Read - Has Adipurush already covered Rs 435 crore out of its Rs 500 crore budget? Prabhas ready for box office storm

Even KRK (Kamaal R Khan), who made a bunch of negative tweets about the film in the past, has showered some positive words. The self-proclaimed critic, in his tweet, has made a prediction for the film's business on day 1 in the Hindi circuit. Also Read - Adipurush star Prabhas confirms he will get married at Tirupati; fans wonder who is the lucky one

Trending Now

KRK wrote, “Film #Adipurush Trending is going high day by day. Means film can do business of Rs.30CR on day1 in Hindi circuit.”

https://twitter.com/kamaalrkhan/status/1665772117084839939

Watch Adipurush’s full trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7lRGozX8KQ

So far, the makers have released only two songs from the film: Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram, composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon.

Take a look:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXWfue9VhTY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXWfue9VhTY

Prabhas seeks blessings

Ahead of the final trailer release on June 6, Prabhas was clicked visiting Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala. A video, shared by ANI, featured Prabhas, in a white kurta set, greeting the fans and posing for the lenses.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1665979753340506112

The magnum opus will also premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Adipurush, which will open in theatres in IMAX and 3D formats, has been co-produced by , Om Raut, Krishan Kumar, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The mythological drama also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.