Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush might have witnessed a roaring start in the theatres upon its release on June 16. But as the first weekend came to an end, the Om Raut directorial started showing signs of a steady and sharp decline. After failing the pass the unofficial litmus test of films on its first Monday, June 19, Adipurush has once again witnessed a significant nosedive on its second Monday, June 26. On its 11th day, the epic mythological drama collected a meager sum of Rs 1.75 crore domestically. The overall 11-day collection in India now stands at Rs 275.75 crore. Also Read - Adipurush debacle fails to dent Prabhas' ambition, signs another big ticket film

Adipurush Day 11 box-office collection

Adipurush recorded its lowest-ever box office collection on Monday, June 26, reports Scanlik. Reports suggest that the Rs 1.75 store earned is approximately Rs 6 crore less than what the film amassed on Sunday, June 25. Despite the makers cutting the ticket prices to Rs 112 per ticket, the word of negativity is so high, that Adipurush is seeing almost-empty theatres. Raking up Rs 275.75 crore at the end of its 11-day theatrical run, it was reported that Adipurush registered only 8.06 percent occupancy in the theatres in the Hindi belt on the second Monday.

Adipurush is expected to encounter a 200-crore loss

The Om Raut directorial was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. But trade analysts have predicted that Adipurush might not even be able to breach the Rs 150 crore margin at the box office, that too in the Hindi language, emerging to be an epic disaster, reports The Indian Express. So far, the film is crawling to reach the Rs 450-crore mark. According to the Money Control website, Adipurush is expected to witness a loss of about Rs 200 crore overall.

Adipurush controversy

Adipurush has been mired in controversy even before the film premiered on the big screens While the makers previously changed the poor VFX and graphics, now issues pertaining to colloquial dialogues, inaccurate facts, and incorrect characterisation have crept up. In spite of changing the dialogue all over again, and slashing the ticket rates, Adipurush has failed to draw the crowd.

Film and television personalities criticise Adipurush

Not just the masses, but eminent film and television personalities like the 1988 Mahabharat actors Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan, and the 1987 Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri have also heavily criticised Adipurush. Some have even requested the government to put a ban on the film. Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.