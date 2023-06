and ’s mythological epic Adipurush has been receiving severe backlash for its poor dialogues and bad characterisation. Despite poor reviews, Adipurush witnessed a decent opening on Friday. Over the weekend, the film gained momentum and minted a good sum at the box office. But, seems like the heavy blows of criticism have finally hit Adipurush, hard. On Monday, the film saw the lowest box office collection grossing just Rs 20 crore. As per the early estimates on Day 5, that is June 20, Adipurush might collect just Rs 13 crore at the domestic box office, for all languages. Also Read - Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir sparks new controversy over his statement ‘Hanuman bhagwan nahi bhakt hai’

Adipurush Day 5 box office estimates

Going by the latest box office estimates, Adipurush minted only Rs 4.05 crore at the domestic wing on Monday, that too via its advance bookings, reports Sacnilk. This indicates a sharp dip from the previous day’s collections, which amounted to Rs 6.15 crores. Overall, in the last four days, the Om Raut directorial has minted a total of Rs 237.10 crore in the domestic sector. Also Read - Adipurush: Which dialogues are being changed after backlash and when will they start reflecting in theaters?

Adipurush collects 20 crores on first Monday

According to a report by Sacnilk, Adipurush raked up Rs 220 crore at the ticket window across India, over the weekend. The film gathered Rs 86 crore on Friday, Rs 65 crore on Saturday, and Rs 69 crore on Sunday. But, the tables were turned on Monday, with the film taking a significant plunge, earning just 20 crores. There was a steep drop of approximately 75 percent. In terms of worldwide figures, Adipurush has accumulated Rs 375 crore after four days, reports The Indian Express. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas was unwilling to play Lord Ram; Here’s how Om Raut convinced him

Trending Now

Taran Adarsh’s tweet about Adipurush

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh has also announced Adipurush’s great collapse on Monday through a tweet. He wrote, “THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY… After a strong opening weekend, Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.

THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

Adipurush, released on June 16 opened big at the theatres, beating ’s comeback Bollywood film Pathaan. But despite witnessing a good start, the film started to waver on the first weekday, known to be the unofficial litmus test of a film. Made on a huge budget of Rs 500, it was earlier reported that Adiourush recovered Rs 432 crore from the nontheatrical business.

Adipurush wrong characterisation

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as and Devdutta Nage as Hanuman. While Saif’s character has been slammed for his incorrect portrayal of Raavan, people have also condemned Hanuman’s “cringe” dialogues.