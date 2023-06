Adipurush has been embroiled in controversy ever since the teaser has been released last year. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer films have been called out for tapori dialogues, poor characterization and more. Manoj Muntashir has written the dialogues for Om Raut directed Adipurush. Manoj has been getting called out and is being memed all over the internet. Adding to it are his statements about the movie and more. Manoj has been reportedly getting life threats. And hence, he has been provided with police protection. And now, it is said that Om Raut has been provided with police protection as well.

Om Raut provided with police protection amidst Adipurush row:

Adipurush controversy has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for many months now. Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer has been provided with police protection as he has been receiving threats on his life. And as per the latest report, Om Raut has also been provided with protection. Four constables and one armed cop have been spotted with Om Raut too, states a report in Bollywood Hungama.

However, the report does not clarify whether the director requested the police protection or whether the police themselves have provided the protection. The ongoing controversies have blown up considerably and hence, it could be that there have been threats provided to the director too.

Trending Now

Watch the video of the changed Adipurush dialogue here:

Adipurush director given threat?

However, as per a report in Free Press Journal, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena reportedly threatened to kill the director. "We are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him," Bollywood Hungama quoted the president from the report.

Manoj Muntashir defends his stance

When Manoj Muntashir faced backlash over the dialogues, the lyricist and writer defended it saying that the dialogues were planned in such a way so that the younger generations will not find it complex. The writer said that the five dialogues that the people found objectionable would be changed. He also called Hanuman, a bhakt and not a God which added to the existing outrage.

Adipurush makers have changed the objectionable dialogues already and the same is screening in the cinema halls. The business of Adipurush has been affected too. The business from Monday has been falling down steeply.