Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and more celebs is minting money despite the ongoing backlash. Well, the Om Raut movie has been getting a lot of criticism online for its dialogues, Marvel movie-like setting and development of the Indian mythological characters. The dialogues have been called 'Chhapri-like' and the writer Manoj Muntashir got flak for the same. And amidst the ongoing Adipurush controversy, Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the DD National series has shared a video in Sita's avatar for her fans.

Dipika Chikhlia shares video as Sita

Dipika Chikhlia is best known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's adaptation of the Hindu epic. She also grabs headlines in entertainment news for her statement on the Adipurush, it's controversy and more. She has now shared a video of herself as Sita. The actress has worn an orange saree and has transformed herself into her character of Sita which she portrayed years ago. The actress dedicated the post to her fans and adds that she will be grateful for the love she has received for the role she played. Dipika Chikhlia has also put on Ram Siya Ram music from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush on the reel.

Watch the video of Dipika Chikhlia as Sita here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Fans react to Dipika Chikhlia's video as Sita:

Fans have reacted to the video shared by Dipika on her Instagram handle. They are sharing that nobody could have essayed the role of Sita Maa as her. Fans have been praising Dipika for her portrayal of the character of Sita in Ramayan. Check out the comments here:

Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Adipurush kiss controversy

Well, this is not the first time that Adipurush has garnered controversy. Ever since the Adipurush teaser was released, it has been courting controversies. But the hype remains as strong as ever. The jodi of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita has been compelling fans to watch the movie. Well, before the release, the team had been promoting and visiting various holy temples, seeking blessings. The team of Adipurush had reached the Tirumala Tirupathi Temple to seek blessings and while leaving, Om Raut hugged Kriti and gave her a peck on her cheek. It created a furore of a kind. Dipika had reacted to the saying that these days actresses cannot live a character. She said that it is a matter of emotion.