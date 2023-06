Adipurush has been making a lot of headlines for the last couple of months. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer which is directed by Om Raut has been at the receiving end for a while now. Adipurush's dialogues to the characterization of the famous and iconic people in the epic Hindu Ramayana as well as the shoddy VFX have been getting called out for a lot of things. Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir who had penned the dialogues in the movie was targetted by the chhapri language used in the movie. He had defended the same and later claimed that changes would be made. Manoj had asked for security as well. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas was unwilling to play Lord Ram; Here’s how Om Raut convinced him

Manoj Muntashir gets security amidst backlash and life threats

In a shocking turn of events, due to the poor dialogues in Adipurush which were not well received, Manoj Muntashir started getting threats. As per an entertainment news portal, Manoj Muntashir Shukla sought protection from the police as he expressed concerns about being in danger amidst the uproar about Adipurush. And finally, as per a news wire agency, Mumbai Police has decided to provide him with protection. The portal claims that the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the same. Check out the tweet below:

Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of #Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1WiWiOhclo — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Manoj Muntashir has been getting a lot of flak from netizens on social media. There's a dialogue said by Lord Hanuman in the movie with Indrajit lighting up his tail which has particularly not gone down well with the audience. The Lord Hanuman (played by Devdatta Nage) says, "Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki." The dialogue is called Chhapri by the audience. That's just one dialogue and there are many such which have been criticized in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Manoj Muntashir defends himself amidst backlash; later confirms changes

In an interview with a news portal, Manoj Muntashir said that it is not an error. The lyricist and writer claimed that it was thought and planned meticulously. He said that it was simplified for a reason. Later on, Manoj penned a heartfelt note in a tweet in which he wrote that from about 4000 lines written about 5 lines were called out and focussed on by the audience. He claimed as to why he did not get praised for describing Maa Sita's chastity which was done very well.