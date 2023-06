Om Raut directed Adipurush has been making more controversy than ever since its release. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan play the pivotal roles of Raghava (Lord Ram), Janaki (Sita) and Lankesh (Raavan) in Adipurush. Manoj Muntashir has been getting a lot of backlash, especially, for the poorly written dialogues in the movie. Memes have been shared on Adipurush and even a ban has been called for the movie. And now, Ramamand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has yet again reacted to Om Raut's recreation of Ramayan. Also Read - Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir sparks new controversy over his statement ‘Hanuman bhagwan nahi bhakt hai’

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem slams makers and Manoj Muntashir

Ramanand Sagar is the ace filmmaker, producer, writer and an editor who made the epic Ramayana in 1987-1988 which now is a major part of nostalgia. It made the childhood of millions of people in the country. Prem Sagar has not watched the movie but had seen the clips of the same and questioned the way Adipurush was made. And now, in a recent interview with a news wire agency, Prem Sagar wonders why Manoj Muntashir conceived such dialogues as he is very well-versed in Hinduism. He claims that it is their misjudgement that the younger generation will like it.

He says the makers cannot do this with the audience. Prem Sagar asks that the makers should not say that it is based on Valmiki Ramayan. He asks them to give it some other name and make it a fantasy film. Prem Sagar maintains that one cannot make Ramayan and hurt the sentiments of people like that as they watch it with great devotion, quotes an entertainment news portal.

Prem Sagar on the dialogues of Adipurush

The filmmaker says that he had been in touch with Sunil Lahri amidst the ongoing controversy of Adipurush. He feels there indeed some problem. He also slammed the characterization of Ravan saying that Ravan was knowledgeable and his Lanka was made of gold. He also slammed the modernisation of Raavan's 10 heads.