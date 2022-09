Well, it all started with that one call that Kriti Sanon made to Prabhas on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7. Ever since then there is a huge buzz of ten Adipurush actors being in a relationship. While the fan is going gaga over this new hot couple in town and cannot wait to see them together forever, they are taking it slow. A very well-placed source close to BollywoodLife reveals," Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised that how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world." Also Read - Top South News Weekly Rewind: Ponniyin Selvan historical promotional campaign, Vijay's new movie after Thalapathy 67 and more

"Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are creatively also so much involved in their first film together and they take each other's approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it," added the source.

The source further adds, "Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush".

Prabhas and Kriti are definitely one of the most awaited pair the fans want to witness. Reportedly Kriti is playing Sita to Prabhas' Ram and their chemistry will create fireworks at the box office. Well, can't wait for Adipurush to get released. The film is tentatively scheduled to release in January 2023.