Adipurush has been getting mocked royally by anyone and everyone who has watched the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. And now the latest one who has joined to brutally troll the film is Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. He took to his Instagram, trolled the film, and took a sly dig at the Prabhas starrer by using the popular characters of the superstar's film Baahubali. He used a joke and wrote, Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha". Virendra Sehwag fans had a field day, and they are saying that he is late to the bus. Adipurush has turned out to be the biggest disappointment for fans, who have lashed out at the makers for making a mockery of the Ramayana. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi pays a heartfelt tribute to the late legend; extends condolence to Saira Banu 'sahiba'

Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha ? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023