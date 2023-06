Adipurush starrer Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more have been slammed by the audience. The Om Raut directorial did not sit well with the audience who called it a disrespect of the epic Hindu mythology. And there are more adaptations of Ramayan that are being planned. One of them is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Lord Ram and Sita. And they are being extra cautious about making the movie and are planning steps for the same. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush debacle, Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri opens up on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt playing Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's film

After Adipurush debacle, Nitesh Tiwari being cautious about Ramayan?

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, the Chhichhore filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who is planning an adaptation of Ramayan will himself look after the looks as he does not want to make the characters look funky. Tiwari wants to keep it as authentic as possible. He is making sure that it does not disrespect anyone. Nitesh Tiwari is also very particular about the songs in the film and does not want to include anything controversial in it.

And since they are going to show Gods on screen, no contemporary make up would be used, reveals trade analyst Ramesh Bala to India Today. "Basically, they should be cautious about every aspect. Adipurush shouldn't be repeated. Make it in a way that audience will accept," he adds. After seeing the response to Adipurush, the makers of Ramayan are going to be extra critical about the dialogues too.

Yash rejects playing Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

As per several media reports, KGF star Yash was approached to play the role of Raavan in the movie which might star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. However, a report in News18.com shared that Yash has turned down the role of the King of Lanka. The report says that the actor did not want to essay a negative role. A report in India Today states that Yash is very mindful of what his fans expect of him and that's definitely not a negative role. He always respects his fans and would not want to disappoint them in any way, an insider told the portal.

For this ambitious project, the makers are planning to rope in Namit Malhotra for the VFX. His VFX company is known for making films such as Dune, Tenet and Brahmastra as well.