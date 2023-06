Who isn't excited for Adipurush? Mighty Prabhas is going to be back on screen and fans simply cannot keep calm. Adipurush has been in the making for a long time and now finally fans would get to see the mighty world of Om Raut. The film is going to release on June 16 and much to the delight of the fans, the team of Adipurush has released a new trailer to keep up with the buzz around the film. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more, Adipurush is going to be a visual treat promises trailer 2. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Aishwarya Sharma among the top 4 performers of this season? Here's what we know

The story of Adipurush revolves around Ayodhya Prince Raghava, his wife Janaki and his brother Laxmana. Then there is Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of Lankesh - the demon king of Lanka. The plot has its roots in the mythology Ramayana had Lord Ram, brother Laxman rescuing Sita Ma from Ravan. The final trailer begins with Lankesh kidnapping Mata Janaki and Raghava getting into action to save her. Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh looks menacing and how while Prabhas is totally in his character. Great VFX, powerful dialogue delivery from the stars and grand sets add to the visual experience of the film.

Check out Adipurush trailer 2 below:

Meanwhile, pre-release event was held by the makers for the launch of trailer 2. It was grander than ever as thousands of people gather to attend the event. Pictures and videos from the event of fans chanting Jai Sri Ram and showcasing excitement for Adipurush have gone viral on social media. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon become a part of the event, however, Saif Ali Khan decided to skip it. Adipurush Action Trailer has been trending on Twitter since morning as fans simply could not keep calm for it.

Check the video from Adipurush pre-release event below:

Adirpurush that also stars will release on June 16. It's just 10 days away for fans to dwell into the world of Adipurush. It is going to release in multiple languages including Hindi.