Director Om Raut’s most ambitious project, Adipurush is ready to mark its premiere in the theatres on June 16. Just three days before Adipurush’s release, the first Twitter reviews of the film are out. One Twitter handle even gave four out of five stars to the -starrer, calling it to be a “visually stunning” masterpiece. But, such early positive reviews have made the Twitterati more skeptical. They have reacted to the ratings through various tweets. Also Read - Kriti Sanon to Debina Bonnerjee: Actresses who delighted fans with their on-screen portrayal of Sita | Watch Video

On June 12, a Twitter account named Always Bollywood heaped praise on Adipurush. They tweeted, “Adipurush is a visually stunning & such an engrossing movie, which makes us feel like we are actually on that divine era while watching… The feeling we get after watching this is beyond words… Verdict: Must Watch.” Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 1 prediction: Prabhas starrer to BEAT Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with worldwide figures on opening day?

#AdipurushReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Adipurush is a visually stunning & such an engrossing movie, which makes us feel like we are actually on that divine era while watching...

The feel we get after watching this is beyond words.. Verdict : Must Watch ...#Prabhas @kritisanon @omraut pic.twitter.com/FU5Py9KuIK — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 12, 2023

Along with the tweet, a poster of Prabhas as Ram was also shared on the microblogging platform. While some users and Prabhas admirers have expressed their excitement about the upcoming film, a few have called it to be a fake promotional tactic. Check out some of the comments made by the social media critics. Also Read - Adipurush Advance Bookings: Prabhas film's ticket price hiked in Andhra Pradesh? Karnataka touches Rs 1 crore in pre sales

“Don't get carried away by any reviews this is the time where we shouldn't trust any until we watch our movie,” justified one user. “Movie is on the 16th. How can you say something without watching?” rationalised another. Some of the other comments read, "Looks like the paid reviews have started," and "How much you received for this review?" Another expressed their desire to learn the review of film critic Taran Adarsh as they wrote, "Paid review… four stars. Waiting for another paid reviewer, Taran Adharsh's review.”

Don't get carried away by any reviews this is the time where we shouldn't trust any until we watch our movie??? #prabhas #AdipurushBookings #AdipurushOnJune16th #Adipurush #AdipurushWithFamily — Bindhu chowdhary?? #adipurush (@Bindhuchalasan3) June 12, 2023

Movie is on 16th . How can you say something without watching ? — Tweet (@Tweet3rTweets) June 12, 2023

Looks like the paid reviews have started. — tbywndr (@tbywndr) June 12, 2023

How much you recived for this review — Umapathi (@Umapathihm) June 12, 2023

Paid review ve four stars than kodukuranga.. Waiting for another paid reviewer, Taran adharsh's review.. — MindVoice nu satthama pesitten.. (@tpeekay) June 12, 2023

These are, however, just the first reviews that have started circulating on social media. It is just a matter of days before we get to see how Adipurush fares in the movie theatres, upon its release on the 16th.

Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead with as the female lead, playing the character of Sita. Saif Ali Khan has slipped into the shoes of the antagonist Ravana. Adipurush, produced by under the banners of T-series is made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crores. Sources reveal that the film has already earned Rs 432 crores through to non-theatrical business.