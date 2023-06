Adipurush has been released in theatres, and the early pictures from the theatres have been going viral. No one guesses that Lord Hanuman's seat is something that has grabbed a lot of attention from fans. The first picture and video of the Lord Hanuman seat from the theatres is going viral, and you can see how Lord Hanuman's photo has been kept on his dedicated seat, and the fans are worshipping the Lord Hanuman seat by offering flowers and more. As the release date of Adipurush was coming near, there were rumours that surfaced of the ticket price being hiked on the next seat of Lord Hanuman, but the makers refuted the rumours and released a statement adhering to the fact that they haven't hiked the price of the seats, especially next to Lord Hanuman, and they should refrain from believing it. Also Read - Aamir Khan wasn’t the FIRST choice for Lagaan; This actor was first approached but rejected it

Sri Hanuman ji ? sthaan at tarakramana theater before starting show #Prabhas#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/y7jR2jvJfz — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) June 16, 2023

The statement read," There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram"

Om Raut shared the idea of having Lord Hanuman sit in every theatre, and in the trailer launch, he said," This act symbolises the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman's spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film 'Adipurush'.

Hanuman Ji watching ???❤️ absolutely correct!! Lord Hanuman resides at each and every corner of the universe where SHRI RAM KATHA is told!!

Jai shree ram ? #Adipurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/o9H9QfeNZY — ????? (@Charanyaa007) June 16, 2023

The first picture of Hanuman's seat that is going viral is from the Baroda Theatre, and in this you can see the photo frame of Lord Hanuman along with and Janaki. Adipurush has been one of Prabhas' most anticipated films, and today the fans are excited to witness this mythology drama.