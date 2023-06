Starring and as Ram and Sita, Adipurush has finally made its way into the theatres. It is expected to take movie-goers on a never-before-seen retelling of the mythological epic. Also Read - Adipurush movie review: 'Likhte waqt jo maal phoonka...' Fans SLAM 'cringe dialogues', Ravan's image in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

Film director Om Raut’s Adipurush has finally made its way into the theatres. The wait to watch the visual spectacle unfold is finally over. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita, Adipurush is expected to take movie-goers on a never-before-seen retelling of the mythological epic. Amid all the uproar surrounding Adipurush, visuals of an incident at a movie theatre has left people in awe. In one of the cineplexes where Adipurush was being screened, a monkey entered the premises. Also Read - Adipurush Movie Leaked Online: Prabhas' film becomes victim of piracy; made available on Tamilrockers and more

“Hanumanji showers his blessings on Adipurush's grand release at the theatres!” read the tweet. The blurry video captured a monkey sitting atop a high wall, peeking from a tiny opening. As soon as the movie-goers spotted the monkey, they burst out into an emphatic cheer, whistling and hollering in frenzied excitement. Also Read - Adipurush short movie review: Saif Ali Khan as menacing Lankesh steals the show in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer

?? Hanumanji showers his blessings on #Adipurush's grand release at the theatres!#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/AMJ1l16s5p — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) June 16, 2023

Adipurush In Theatres Today: Seat For Lord Hanuman

The incident occurred just days before the makers of Adipurush announced that they have decided to leave one seat vacant in every theatre where the film was going to be screened. The seat will be reserved for Lord Hanuman.

Pictures of seats being reserved for Lord Hanuman have also surfaced online. Take a look:

Adipurush In Theatres Today: What The Makers Have To Say

An excerpt of the statement released by the makers read, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it.” The masses are finding a connection with the monkey invading the movie hall on Adipurush’s grand release. It is especially because the character of Lord Hanuman plays a crucial part in Ramayan.