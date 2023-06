Om Raut’s most-ambitious film, Adipurush, hit the big screens on June 16, amidst much hope. But, soon after, the and -starrer came under the radar of trolls for umpteen reasons. Naysayers found fault in the film’s still-poor VFX, factual inaccuracies, era-inappropriate costumes, and most importantly the imperfect dialogues. But even with the severe backlash, a certain section of people found the film to be an entertaining watch. And our main lady, Kriti Sanon, has shunned the negative talk by concentrating on the applause and positive aspects of the film. Also Read - Adipurush: NOT Prabhas but Kartik Aaryan was the FIRST choice to play Raghav? KRK makes surprising claims

Kriti Sanon drops videos of Adipurush

On Monday, June 19, Kriti Sanon dropped a streak of video clippings from her film Adipurush on Instagram. The videos offered us glimpses of a few scenes from the film. From Prabhas’ Ram and Kriti Sanon’s Sita embracing each other to a sneak peek of Saif Ali Khan engaged in a battle, and actor Devdutta Nage’s Hanuman, carrying the mountain, the string of videos showed it all, minus any sound. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas calls Kriti Sanon 'balanced' amidst dating rumours; has THIS to say about her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon focuses on ‘cheers and claps’

Houseful theatres, thronged with people and their families were captured in the videos. The audience cheered and hollered inside the Cineplexes, clapping and turning emphatic whenever some interesting sequence played on the screens. Kriti Sanon aptly recorded the emotions of the masses even in the dark theatres. “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram” she captioned her post, adding a heart and a prayer emoji. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection Day 4: Prabhas starrer crashes on first Monday; controversy heavily impacts the film

Trending Now

Nupur Sanon reacts to Adipurush

While some people have criticised Adipurush even in the comments, others have extended their support toward Kriti Sanon as well as the film, urging movie-goers to watch Adipurush once. Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, also showered her appreciation to Adipurush in the comments as she dropped a few heart emoticons.

Earlier Nupur was all-praises for Adipurush, giving the film a shoutout in her Instagram stories. Sharing a poster of the film she had only nice things to say about the performances, songs, and overall grandeur. “Love love loved Adipurush! The performances were superb. The songs. The grandeur. The serenity. The direction. There were so many sequences that blew me away. Kudos to the entire team,” she penned.

Adipurush three-day box office collection

Despite receiving unfavorable reviews, The Indian Express reports that Adipurush has minted approximately Rs 340 crore in a span of three days, paving the film to become a box office hit.