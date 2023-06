Adipurush is making big bucks at the box office but the backlash on the movie has been huge. Film lovers on social media, veteran actors and others have slammed how the makers in a bid to make a more contemporary adaptation have ruined the divine soul of the story. The horrible VFX, miscasting of actors and chapri style dialogues have infuriated people. Angry many people have decided to cancel their bookings in the Hindi belt. Adipurush got into a controversy over the birthplace of Sita. Well, as per the epic she was born in Nepal which was not mentioned in the movie. The mayor of Kathmandu Balen Shah said no film will be allowed to be screened in the Kathmandu Valley. Also Read - Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir CONFIRMS dialogues will be changed in Prabhas starrer after severe backlash

Now, it seems that the ban has been announced as per news on social media. They is not much clarity as it is a developing story. The makers of Adipurush are going to correct the dialogues which have offended people so much. Take a look at the tweet...

BREAKING NEWS!! Kathmandu Metropolitan City BANS the release of HINDI FILMS following the #Adipurush fiasco... All the theatres in the #Kathmandu valley have been asked to NOT RELEASE any Hindi film from tomorrow... More details awaited! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 18, 2023

The mayor has called Adipurush offensive to the sentiments of Hindus. The birthplace of Maa Sita is in Mithila which is now in Nepal. Many people have come in support of this decision. Take a look at the tweets of Kathamandu Mayor Balen Shah...

Netizens are extremely outraged at writer Manoj Muntashir. He has said that did not intend the sentiments of people but wanted to make a Ramayana story that could connect with modern generation. Social media is upset and feels he should just apologize instead of explaining himself.

India se to better Nepal hai ...straight banned the trash film while in India people r still trying to defend its content! — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) June 18, 2023

Aisa crap banaya ke market hi bandh karwa diya! ?? — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) June 18, 2023

The reason behind this that they shown Sita as daughter of India but didn't mention about Janakpur (Mithila) which is now in Nepal. This is the controversy actually. — Rose Creations (@RoseCreations__) June 18, 2023

We have to see if the Indian Government steps in this matter. Adipurush has made over Rs 100 crores on day two. The film needs to sustain this kind of momentum over the week days to recover the massive budget of Rs 500 crores plus spent on VFX. The film stars , and Saif Ali Khan.