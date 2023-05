Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer much-awaited film Adipurush is all set to hit the theaters on 16th June 2023. The trailer that we released a few days ago impressed the audience and left them surprised beyond their expectations. People were disappointed with the teaser of the film and slammed the makers for poor animation and had not except the results they got in the trailer. Ahead of the release, the film’s VFX supervision revealed how the team got into action after the criticism. Also Read - Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon bring alive the timeless tale of Raghava and Janki; Netizens say ‘film is getting bigger and better’

Adipurush created a buzz when the teaser was released as the netizens trolled the makers for the VFX. It sparked a meme fest on the internet but the makers accepted the criticism with a positive attitude. The team worked on a better output by utilizing the time before release and making the required changes. Director Om Raut didn't get affected by the trolling over poor VFX but took the feedback into consideration and worked on them making necessary changes in the film. Film's VFX supervisor Prasad Sutar spoke about how they fixed the potholes.

Prasad Sutar who is co-founder of NY VFXwaala founded by , in an interview with Aaj Tak spoke of Adipurush VFX. Speaking of what actions the VFX team took after being trolled he said they shot the film for almost four and couldn't change things completely after the kind of reaction the teaser received. However, they had nine months in hand before the release and decided to re-correct the characters in animation. This is a technical aspect and the team worked towards improving things and fine-tuned them.

They also made corrections of lights and colours. He added that, whatever issues were found, they tried to fix by accepting them. The team is still working aggressively and is under pressure until the release. He also revealed that after the teaser release, the film was divided into seven parts and was distributed to different VFX studios across Chennai, Mumbai, and Kerala for making important changes in a short time. The negative response led to a jump in the budget and crores of money was spent.

Adipurush stars as Lord Ram, as Sita, as Laxmana and Saif Ali Khan as . The film directed by Om Raut is produced by ’s T-Series. Based on the mythological epic Rayamayan the movie will release in theaters on 16th June 2023.