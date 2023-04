Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush gave birth to controversies ever since the teaser was released. The film has now landed in fresh trouble over the new poster. A complaint has been filed against Om Raut’s directorial for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The complaint was lodged by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari, who describes himself as a preacher of Sanatan Dharma, at Mumbai's Sakinaka police station. The FIR has been lodged with the help of Mumbai High Court Advocates - Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. Also Read - Salaar meets Bond: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel film to have a James Bond connection; here's how

After the first teaser was released last year, many people slammed director Om Raut for hurting religious sentiments, and as a result, an FIR was lodged against the makers. Netizens trolled the makers for poor VFX and even politicians didn’t stay away from questioning the wrong portrayal of deities in the mythological drama. The director took the feedback and promised to change the VFX and rescheduled the release date. A few months after the silence the film has now once again attracted controversies. Also Read - Adipurush new poster on Ram Navami impresses fans; say, 'Prabhas is coming to conquer the crown'

As per the complaint, director Om Raut inappropriately displayed the character of Lord Ram from Ramcharitmanas in the new poster. This complaint has been lodged with the demand for registration of FIR under Section 295 (A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the complaint, the new poster portrays Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram played by in a new costume without Janeu. For the unversed Janeu has special importance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer drop new poster on Ram Navami 2023; it will make you go Jai Shri Ram

A new poster was released on the special occasion of Ram Navami a festival that marks the birth of Lord Ram. Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana which celebrated the victory of good over evil. The magnum opus stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, as Sita, as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film is slated to release on 16th June 2023.