A day after the overwhelming response of fans to the final trailer of Adipurush, director Om Raut and Kriti Sanon visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 7. A video of the filmmaker saying goodbye to the actress by kissing her on the cheek went viral from outside the temple. The act didn't go down well among some people on social media. Now, the head priest at Telangana's Chilkur Balaji Temple described the video as 'condemnable' and raised objections to the Adipurush filmmaker kissing Kriti Sanon. The head priest said, "This is a condemnable act. Even a husband and wife do not go there (temple) together. You can go to a hotel room and do it. Your behaviour is like insulting Ramayan and Goddess Sita."

BJP leader reacts

BJP state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu also reacted to the viral video and urged that people should avoid such antics in a place as sacred as the Tirupathi Temple. He wrote, “Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut. Engaging in public display of affection, like kissing and hugging, in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in #Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable.” Also Read - Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan fans speculate why he is absent from promotions; wonder if he is not 'excited enough' for the movie

Later, the BJP secretary deleted the tweet. But a screenshot of the tweet went viral on social media. Take a look here:

About Adipurush

Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan is also an essential part of the film. He will be essaying the role of Lankesh. The pan-India mythological film, helmed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayana. It will be released in cinemas this month, on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The final trailer launch event was held in Tirupati on June 6.