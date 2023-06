Adipurush held a pre-release event at the Tirumala Tirupathi Temple of Andhra Pradesh. , Om Raut and were present for the event. While Kriti Sanon was leaving the event filmmaker Om Raut hugged her, and gave her a good-bye kiss. This caused a furore on social media. A BJP leader, Ramesh Naidu Nagothu said that such kind of behaviour was unacceptable in the premises of the temple. Later, the priest of Chiklur Balaji Temple also slammed them. He said even married couples do not indulge in such behaviour in the premises of a temple. Also Read - Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor all excited for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer; books 10000 tickets for THIS reason

The actress criticized the gesture of Kriti Sanon and Om Raut in public. She told Aaj Tak that she feels it a common problem with today's actors that they cannot live a character or understand its emotions. She says Ramayan is just another movie for them. Dipika Chikhlia says it is rare that they have felt the character in their soul. She said that Kriti Sanon was an actress of the modern generation and that it is common to hug or kiss people in your social circle. Dipika Chikhlia says Kriti Sanon might not have seen herself as Goddess Sita. She said it is a matter of emotion. She said she lived the role of Maa Sita and she has considered it as just a role. She said actors would move on easily from one role to another as a film gets completed. She said such emotions do not matter once a movie is over.

Dipika Chikhlia said no one had guts to call her by her name. She said people would come and touch her feet when she was in her get-up as Maa Sita. She said times were different. Dipika said that people really assumed her to be the human manifestation of the revered figure. She said she could not hug any one, a kiss was a far off thing. She said after the release of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas would get busy with new projects and forget the character. She said after the release of Ramayan she was treated like a literal Goddess who was residing on this Earth. She said this kind of love and devotion made her respect the sentiments of people a lot more.

Adipurush is coming in cinemas on July 16. The movie is made on a budget of over Rs 500 crores. It has recovered a large part of the sum via digital and TV rights. Dipika Chikhlia played the role of Sita in 's Ramayan.