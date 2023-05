The trailer of much awaited upcoming movie Adipurush was released yesterday and it is receiving a positive response from the audience. Looks like the makers have worked a lot on the trailer and the movie after the teaser was massively criticized. Adipurush is a magnum opus directed by Om Raut featuring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas among other star cast. Netizens are all praises for the new trailer for its grandeur and visual extravaganza. After a backlash for the teaser, the audience is loving the trailer which has already crossed 57.2 million views. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon fans go all out; trailer crosses 57.2 million views beating RRR

Adipurush trailer was unveiled yesterday at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and crew. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and director Om Raut were in attendance and Saif Ali Khan was absent. The team shared their experience working on the film and Prabhas said they have made it with lot of love and respect and hopes that people like it. He also thanked director Om Raut for giving him this opportunity. Kriti Sanon too went emotional and showered praise on her co-star Prabhas. Also Read - Adipurush Trailer launch: Kriti Sanon sits down on ground as audience packs theatres; the actress' gesture gets a mixed response [Watch Video]

At the event, spoke of the movie and further heaped praises for . She mentioned how simple that guy is and even compared him to Lord Ram. She said, “He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram, I’d say. He is so simple from the heart.” Both play the role of Ram and Sita in Adipurush, a movie based on the epic Ramayana. Fans are in love with their jodi and even at the grand trailer launch, the paparazzi shouted ‘Nice Jodi’, and both were recorded blushing. Earlier, rumours were rife that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are dating however, neither of them confirmed their status. had also hinted about the duo going along. Well, this is their first film together, and fans are loving their pair. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon opens up about her role of Janaki; expresses gratitude to Om Raut, 'Very few actors can get this opportunity...'

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The movie features, Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti as Janki or Sita, will play Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan will essay Lankesh aka . The epic saga is directed by Om Raut and co-produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Adipurush is scheduled to release in theaters on 16th June 2023.