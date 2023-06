Adipurush is the movie everyone is looking forward to. The unveiling of the second trailer happened yesterday. , Om Raut and did an event at the Tirupati Temple. The trailer has got mixed response from people. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Sita and the actress has got varied reactions from people so far. There are many who feel that she looks too much like a model to be the Goddess Sita on screen. Now, a video has stirred up a controversy. Om Raut gave a kiss to Kriti Sanon when she was leaving the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. The video has gone viral now. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas makes a promise to fans, 'I guarantee you guys two films a year'

POLITICIAN TAKES OBJECTION TO OM RAUT-KRITI SANON KISS Also Read - Adipurush box office Day 1 prediction: Prabhas starrer to mint Rs 30 crore in just Hindi circuit; claims KRK

BJP state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu had put out a tweet saying that film people should avoid such antics in a place as sacred as the Tirupathi Temple. But he later deleted the tweet. But it has already gone viral on social media, and people are pouring in with reactions. Also Read - Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Raavan creates fan frenzy, 'Best Lankesh for Prabhas' Raghava'

Though the minister deleted it, the screen grab is going viral all around. Here is a look at the same...

Om Raut said he felt blessed to get darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirupati Temple. The filmmaker said he felt extremely amazing and nice to be there. He was quoted as saying, "Yesterday, we put out the trailer. It's a mesmerising feeling and I cannot put it into words." Music composers Ajay-Atul were also there for the event. Kriti Sanon also promoted the film along with composers Sachet and Parampara at Chitrakoot.

ALL ABOUT ADIPURUSH

Adipurush is coming to cinema halls on June 16, 2023. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 700 crores as per some reports. The official figures are a little above Rs 500 crores. It looks they have already made Rs 432 crores via the digital and satellite rights of the film. The makers are facing some flak for the poor VFX of the movie. The USP is supposed to be Saif Ali Khan who is playing Lord Ravan. They have not revealed much of him.