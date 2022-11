Adipurush is one of the most awaited projects of the upcoming film line-up. It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Om Raut has helmed the mythological epic film. The teaser was dropped a couple of weeks ago which got a lot of flak and it has been the talk of the town ever since. Fans of Prabhas were especially disappointed with the teaser and the makers and didn't mince any words while criticising the Adipurush teaser. And later, Om Raut announced that Adipurush has been postponed. And now, Kriti Sanon has reacted to the delay and the criticisms. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film's budget overshoots; makers splurge extra Rs 100 crores to redeem the project?

Kriti Sanon opens up on Adipurush's delay and criticisms

At a recent event, Kriti was promoting her film Bhediya alongside . Kriti Sanon was asked about the same, reports Hindustan Times. The actress said that they all are proud of the film, as the director, Om Raut, mentioned in his note. Since it is our history and is made on a grand canvas, it needs to be put in the best possible way as envisioned by the director. Also Read - Adipurush release date postponed: Real reason behind delay in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer revealed

Watch Adipurush teaser here:



Adipurush delay

Kriti defended the teaser saying that a 35-seconds teaser had a short time period. "There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work upon, and needs time," Kriti said. The actress said that they all want to give their best shot since it is an opportunity to present our history on a global scale. The actress adds that for the film to be the best visual experience, Om Raut is going to give his all talent that it needs. She said that he will be putting in all his efforts in Adipurush as his heart and soul are in the right place.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Om Raut announced that Prabhas starrer Adipurush will hit the silver screens on 16 June 2023. It has been trending in Entertainment News ever since. By doing so, Om thus informed the masses about his decision to rework the movie for a better cinematic experience.