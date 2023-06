Prabhas has won over fans with his Ram look in Adipurush, and his Janaki also approves that no one but only he could have played Raghav's role in the film. Kriti Sanon is all praise for her co-star Prabhas, with whom she was allegedly linked. There was a strong buzz of them being in a relationship and talking it slow, and their love story started on the sets of their first film Adipurush. Their chemistry came under the public eye when Kriti appeared on Karan Johar's show and instantly called Prabhas in 'Hey Karan, it's me' celebrity phone call game. Later, Varun Dhawan too dropped a subtle hint about Kriti dating Prabhas when he told on the show during Bhediya promotions that her boyfriend is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Also Read - Adipurush Box Office Advance Booking: Prabhas starrer earns Rs 3 crore through free tickets?

However, she later refuted all the news asking people to relax, and now once again their chemistry is grabbing eyeballs as they stepped out together to promote the film. In her latest interaction with the Times, Kriti was all praise for Prabhas and spelled out how easy it was for her to break the ice with him as she had heard about him being reserved.

Kriti Sanon calls Prabhas respectful.

The actress said, "I had heard he was reserved, and initially he did come across as shy. But there wasn’t much ice to break. I just casually started talking about how my first film was a Telugu movie and how it’s tough to act in a language that I don’t know, and then he opened up and started talking. He is incredibly grounded, warm, and respectful. He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour, and I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghav (his character in Adipurush)."

Adipurush is all set to release on June 16, 2023, and it's just two days away. Fans are elated to witness this beautiful Jodi onscreen.