and 's Adipurush has hit theatres on a grand note all across the country. The mythological drama, which is a retelling of the epic tale of the Ramayana, opened to mixed reviews. But still, the film has managed to create a storm at the box office. According to reports, the film, which was made on an enormous budget of Rs 500 crore, earned a whopping Rs 90 crore in the domestic market. Fans flocked to theatres on day one and even installed a massive 65-foot cut-out of Prabhas in Telangana.

The project, helmed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, as Lakshman, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Even though it received a critical reception from film experts, Kriti Sanon's portrayal of Janaki was praised for her acting prowess. However, it has been reported that the actress was not the first choice to play the role in the film.

Who all were offered the role

Who all were offered the role

The makers went through a lot of searching to find their perfect Janaki. According to reports, the role was initially offered to South Indian actress , who would have made her Bollywood debut with the role. She had even accepted the offer and was all set to be on board, but she opted out of the project at the last minute to sign a film.

Imagine Anushka Sharma as Janaki

There was news that the role was even offered to Anushka Sharma. The NH10 actress was quite excited to make her comeback to films with the massive film. Reportedly, Om Raut even had some meetings with her, but nothing materialised in the end.

The search for the perfect Janaki wasn’t just limited to Anushka Sharma. According to reports, the role was even offered to and . However, nothing could be decided.

How Kriti Sanon bagged the role

In the end, Om Raut got impressed by Kriti’s performance in Mimi and offered the role of Janaki to her opposite Prabhas.