Adipurush is a film that has done more harm than good to the careers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut. While the initial two days collections were terrific, the film nosedived from the first Monday. Despite slash in ticket prices, Adipurush did not recover in any manner. The film is made on a budget of close to Rs 600 crores, including the hefty fees of Prabhas. The producers maintain that it is not a loss-making venture but distributors and exhibitors are repeatedly fuming. Adipurush has been called out for the cringeworthy dialogues and writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been got death threats from certain sections of society.

Now an old interview of Kriti Sanon is going viral on Reddit. The actress is in conversation with Miss Malini. She says, "It comes with a lot of responsibility, but then I know I'm in amazing hands which is Om Raut, who is just a genius. I just absolutely love him as a director. I think he's so technologically sound, and his vision is something very different – very, very different. Like what he's making..." Kriti Sanon reveals how they shot mostly on a set with blue screens all around. The backdrop was added with the VFX.

Netizens are roasting the actress for these comments. As we know, Adipurush was slammed for the shoddy VFX. A person commented that when a whole film is shot in this manner in a studio it is a huge red flag. A person commented, "Maybe she had no idea how the graphics would turn out and had bind faith that the director is “technologically sound”, but she surely read the script?. How was she okay with the cringey dialogs. Also, extremely insincere to have shot everything inside a studio when there's so much greenery across the country." Another one wrote something similar saying, "His vision is a ps3 game. Kriti just haven’t played games ever."

Adipurush makers made revisions in the dialogues after the massive outcry on social media. In fact, Om Raut got trolled for giving a good-bye kiss to Kriti Sanon when she was leaving the premises of the Tirupati Balaji Temple. There was even more anger as Manoj Muntashir defended himself saying Adipurush was his version of the Ramayan.