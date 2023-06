Adipurush has been courting controversies upon controversies every day since its release. From the VFX to the dialogues to the characterization and more, fans have been calling out Adipurush and how! However, some changes have been made to the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie. The first three days of Adipurush were great as far as box office collections are concerned. However, on days 4 and 5, the movie's business crashed and how! And to challenge the same, the makers have come up with a masterstroke. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - After slamming Adipurush, Sunil Lahri pins high hopes on Kangana Ranaut as Sita in Sita: The Incarnation

Adipurush makers slash ticket prices to boost box office collection

T-Series, which is one of the production houses of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush by Om Raut, has dropped a creative announcing that on 22nd and 23rd June, the tickets prices of Adipurush will be Rs 150 and that too in 3D. Yes, you read that right. The makers of Adipurush have invited every Bhartiya to watch the movie which is based on a part of Ramayana. Adipurush makers are targeting families with this in order to boost the business which is drastically falling down on the weekdays.

Well, not just the ticket prices but there are some more changes. The makers are now screening the movie with the alteration in the dialogues which received humungous backlash from the audience. Yes, so not just the ticket prices will be lower but also the changes in the dialogues can be witnessed in theatres. Check out the post here:

Adipurush box office collection

As per trade news portal Sacnilk, the Om Raut movie did a business of Rs 86.75 cr nett in India on Day 1. On day 2 the number fell slightly. Adipurush earned Rs 65.25 crore. On 1st Sunday, the film minted Rs 69.1 crores. On Monday, it took a massive hit and did a business of Rs 16 crores only. On Tuesday, the movie took another hit and earned only Rs 10 crore. However, as per early trends, the movie will earn around Rs 9 crore.

The makers after facing backlash changed some of the dialogues. The audience had labelled them chhapri because of the language. It seems, finally, the makers have seen that it is not working for them. Manoj Muntashir received a lot of flak from the netizens.