Adipurush is one of the highly-anticipated films. Directed by Om Raut, it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film has Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist. The film is said to be based on the mythological epic Ramayan. Today, being Ram Navami, the makers of the film have dropped a new poster. It has Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman. It is one fine poster and the makers have definitely given the perfect treat to the fans on the occasion. Also Read - Pongal 2024: Tamil movies of two big stars gearing up for release; likely to give a tough competition to these Telugu stars

Prabhas turns Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami

The poster has been shared by the director of the film Om Raut with the caption, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram." The same kind of posters have been released with content in English, Hindi and Telugu. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. It is the day that marks the victory of dharma over adharma. Adipurush's storyline is somewhat along these lines. The posters will definitely make you go Jai Shri Ram and may even remind you of the epic Ramayan of . Also Read - Project K: Will the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer release on time amidst Amitabh Bachchan’s injury? Here's what we know

Take a look at the poster below:

Earlier, the trailer of Adipurush had created quite a buzz among the netizen. Though the grandeur of it was loved by many, there were some who criticised it too for its VFX. Saif Ali Khan's look was a lot in the discussion. However, makers seem quite positive about the film. , Saif Ali Khan and starrer will release on June 16, 2023. Fans of Prabhas are desperately looking forward to see their favourite hero back on the big screen. Also Read - Prabhas' Baahubali and Adipurush have this amazing connection that's sure to leave fans gushing