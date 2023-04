Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more celebs starrer Adipurush is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the year. The Om Raut directorial is inching closer to its release in June and the makers have already begun the promotions of the same. Just a couple of hours ago, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers of Adipurush dropped a poster of Lord Hanuman. Actor Devdatta Nage known for his roles in Jai Malhar, Tanhaji, and more is playing Bajrang Bali, the biggest devotee of Lord Rama (played by Prabhas). And with it, Adipurush makers have also dropped the music. They have released the track Jai Shri Ram and it's going viral. Also Read - Adipurush to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bollywood posters that failed to impress audience

Adipurush makers drop the poster of Lord Hanuman

Adipurush has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News ever since they made an announcement about the project. The Prabhas starrer is gearing up with their promotional activities it seems. They have dropped the Lord Hanuman poster and also released the music with a track called Jai Shri Ram on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Talking about the poster, it's all things aesthetics. It features Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, in a meditation pose. We see Prabhas as Lord Rama in the background which is the perfect indication of the devotion of Hanuman towards Lord Ram. Also Read - Adipurush in trouble again; Fresh complaint filed against Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer; Here’s why

Check out the poster of Lord Hanuman from Adipurush here:

Fans react to the Adipurush music and poster

The poster of Lord Ram is pleasing the audience. Fans loved the silhouette of Lord Ram in the background as Lord Hanuman meditates. The makers have also released the track which is also winning hearts. Fans have expressed how the music is giving goosebumps and it is indeed true. It is indeed a pleasant morning for all since the music is transcending and has left fans chanting Jai Shri Ram. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Salaar meets Bond: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel film to have a James Bond connection; here's how

Adipurush release date and controversy

Well, when the makers unveiled the Adipurush teaser, it was slammed by fans online for the poor VFX and heavily edited appearances of the star cast of the most loved Hindu epics. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon plays Sita. Sunny Singh has stepped in for Lakshman while Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan. Om Raut defended the teaser saying that it is not meant for small screens. However, they assured fans to rectify their error. The post-production of Adipurush began again and the release date was pushed ahead. As per reports, the budget also increased with the same. As per reports, earlier Adipurush was made on a budget of Rs 450 crores and an additional Rs 100 crores was added to make the necessary changes after criticism of poor VFX. Earlier, Adipurush was scheduled to release on 11th August 2022. It is now releasing on 16th June 2023.