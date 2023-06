Adipurush is the next big release. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and others - the film is helmed by Om Raut. The magnum opus is one of the highly anticipated films as fans of Prabhas are waiting for it with bated breath. The trailer and the songs have already got everyone's attention. Given the buzz for Adipurush, it is expected that Adipurush will do wonders at the box office. The makers are also ensuring to do every bit to make Adipurush a hit. Given that the film is based on Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, the makers decided to reserve a seat in every theatre for Lord Hanuman. Recently, rumours went rife that the makers have hiked the ticket price of the seat next to the one reserved for Lord Hanuman. Is it true? Also Read - Adipurush: This south Indian actress faces wrath from Prabhas fans as she takes a dig at his look as Ram

Adipurush: Fact check about the hiked ticket fees

Adipurush: Fact check about the hiked ticket fees

Well, here's a fact check! All the reports suggesting a hike in the price ticket of the seat next to the one reserved for Lord Hanuman are false. T-series clarified. On Twitter, the production house T-series clarified that there's no truth to the rumour and called reports misleading. The tweet also asked fans to not fall for the false information.

#FraudAlert ? There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram! ?? — T-Series (@TSeries) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz around , 's Adipurush and everyone is anticipating a fabulous first day opening for the film. In fact, it is being predicted that Adipurush will surpass the numbers of the biggest South hit RRR that starred and Jr NTR.

Adipurush controversy

Adipurush has its roots in Ramayan. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, Adipurush and its stars also got embroiled in a few controversies. Recent one being Om Raut kissing Kriti Sanon on cheeks as they exited from a temple. Many did not approve of this act. Earlier, post the release of the first teaser of Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan's look in the film was massively trolled.