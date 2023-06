Adipurush hit theatres this Friday. The film, helmed by Om Raut, stars , , Saif Ali Khan, , and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. The mythological drama, which is based on the epic tale of Ramayana, created a storm with masses flocking to the theatres on the first day. Fans of Prabhas have also installed a 65-foot-long poster of their favourite star in Telangana. However, it has also received critical reception from film experts and received backlash for its VFX and lousy dialogue writing. Also Read - Adipurush: Amidst criticism for Prabhas starrer, Om Raut once again on receiving end over an old tweet on Hanuman Jayanti

Now, Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer of Adipurush and the recipient of three National Film Awards, has responded to the criticism he has received for the dialogues of Sunny Singh, who plays Lord Hanuman in the film. Also Read - Lyricist Manoj Muntashir sparks controversy for calling Mughals 'dacoits' in new video; Richa Chadha, Neeraj Ghaywan react

Manoj Muntashir On Criticism

In an interview with Republic World, Muntashir said, "It is not an error. A very meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir’s brilliant words will make you want to give your father a big hug – watch video

The ‘Lanka Dahan’ scene is going viral on social media and netizens have criticised the makers for the dialogues in the scene.

Despite severe criticism and trolling, it has been reported that the film has managed to earn a whopping Rs 90 crore on day one.

Adipursh Review:

Adipurush is a recreation of an epic that we have heard of since childhood. We have seen tons of versions and every bit of it is thoroughly engraved in our memory. This Om Raut film is a decent attempt to rewind and dwell into the spirit of mythology once again. Ramayan is an epic that lasts over 14 years, and has several aspects to it. Om Raut has tried to incorporate as many parts as possible but the film mainly focuses on the war between and Lankesh.