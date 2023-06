Magnum Opus Adipurush released on Friday became a target of trolls on social media. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer based on the Hindu epic Ramayana is facing severe backlash from the audience. Moviegoers, filmmakers, actors, and critics have slammed the makers for poor character design, cringe dialogues, and visual effects. The controversies around Om Raut’s directorial refuse to slow down. Now Manoj Muntashir who is the writer of the movie created an uproar with his new statement. Also Read - Adipurush: Which dialogues are being changed after backlash and when will they start reflecting in theaters?

and starrer Adipurush have created humongous hype ahead of its release and now the movie is dominating headlines for the controversies sparked post-release. The audience is disappointed over the improper use of dialogue mostly used by Lord Hanuman and Raavan in the movie. Manoj Muntashir has claimed 'Hanuman bhagwan nahi bhakt the' and this has left people furious. The lyricist and writer again became a target of netizens wrath.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak the dialogue writer of Adipurush claimed that Hanuman was not a god but a disciple. He was quoted saying "Bajrangbali bhagwan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwan banaya hai." Defending the dialogues in the movie he said "Bajrangbali darshanic bate nahi karte hai." According to Manoj Hanuman ji didn't communicate like Lord Shri Ram did. He seemed to be justifying dialogues like "Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" in Adipurush.

Manoj Muntashir's new statement created a storm and netizens want him to storm giving interviews. That clip from the interview went viral on social media and netizens were quick to react. One user commented, "The very first thing he should do is stop giving interviews." Another user gave him an explanation, "Hanuman ji was an incarnation of lord Shiva, this stupid man has no brains and he is writing dialogues for Ramayana." Another user asked him to get checked while one commented "Someone please make him quiet."

After facing flax over dialogues in Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir announced that they respect the sentiments of the audience and will modify the dialogues. He promised that dialogues will be revised soon. Film directed by Om Raut stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, , Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in the lead role. Despite controversies the first few days saw impressive business at the box office earning Rs 340 crore worldwide.