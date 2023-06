Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others has been receiving a lot of hate on social media. The film helmed by Om Raut has done tremendous business in the first two days of its release, however, on social media, it has received severe backlash for various reasons. From Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh to dialogues - Adipurush is being widely discussed. Some objected to the dialogues that were deemed to be 'tapori'. In the film, there is a dialogue mouthed by Hanuman that says, 'Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki' has especially created a lot of furor. After all the negative remarks, now the makers have decided to change dialogues. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 2: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer enjoys an excellent run despite backlash; makes THIS much

Adipurush makers to change dialogues keeping in mind the sentiments of fans

Writer Manoj Muntashir who initially defended the dialogues took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the makers have now decided to bring some changes in , starrer. He wrote a lengthy note about the backlash received by him. He penned about people saying nasty things and addressing his mother because a few dialogues hurt them. He penned that he wrote around 4000 lines for Adipurush and some sentiments got hurt by 5 lines. He wrote, "I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, praise was also to be received for her, which I don't know why I did not get." He also questioned why he got termed Sanatan Drohi over a few lines.

In the end, he mentioned that the changes in the film's dialogues will reflect from next week. Check out his post below:

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

It is a big move by the makers of Adipurush. Hopefully, the move will work in the favour of the film. Meanwhile, Adipurush has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in one day.