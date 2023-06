Adipurush movie stars Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film is now out to watch in cinema halls but within hours of its release, Adipurush has been leaked online by some pirated websites. That's right. Om Raut directorial based on the Hindu epic Ramayana has become the latest movie to become a victim of piracy. Shockingly, within hours of release, the movie has been made available online by Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Moviesrulz and more online piracy websites. Adipurush full movie is leaked online not just to watch but also to download. Also Read - Adipurush short movie review: Saif Ali Khan as menacing Lankesh steals the show in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer

HD prints of Adipurush have reportedly been leaked online by some pirated websites. Torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Moviesrulz, 123movies and more have made Adipurush available to watch and download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD. This is indeed very shocking and it's going to affect the business of Adipurush for sure. The film is made on a huge budget and it had previously been hit a roadblock after the backlash and reportedly, the makers had invested more money into it to better the shoddy VFX for which they were called out. Also Read - Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer declared as modern Ramayan; disappointed fans call VFX 'third class'

BollywoodLife asks everyone to refrain from practising such malicious activities. We ask audiences to watch the movie only in cinema halls which is the original medium of release. Piracy is a legal offence and is punishable under Indian law. It is unfortunate to see the blood, sweat and all the hard work tested like this. The criminals don't understand that such acts undermine all the efforts put into making a movie. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer gets best wishes from Rishab Shetty, Aamir Khan, Rishab Shetty and others [Read Tweets]

Adipurush movie deets

It is based on the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The movie is a re-telling of the classic. It is not the first time that Ramayan has been adapted into a visual experience. Om Raut has told the story in his own way. The hype around Adipurush is quite high and fans of Prabhas have booked theatres completely to watch their favourite star as Raghava, that is, Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon play Janaki, that is, Sita. Ever since the Adipurush teaser was released, Kriti and Prabhas have been linked together. There had been reports about their engagement in entertainment news too. Kriti had slammed all the reports. Make sure you watch Adipurush only in cinema halls.