Adipurush is being slammed right, left and centre. While the makers have changed the tapori dialogues, people are furious with the team, especially Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir. who is best known as Bhishma from has said that Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir should be made to burn by making them stand at 50 degrees celsius. He told us in an EXCLUSIVE chat, "I know that I am sounding too harsh but what they have done is unpardonable. I feel both of them have not read the Ramayan. Manoj Muntashir is saying that this is his version of the Ramayan. How can there be a modern version of the story which has mythological and religious value to millions of Indians the world over?"

The makers of Adipurush have been showing good collections over the weekend, and has even thanked the chief ministers of many Indian states including big ones like Uttar Pradesh. Mukesh Khanna says, "That is complete eyewash. I am sure that none of the ministers have watched it. If Yogi Adityanath Ji saw the film, he would be furious. They promoted the movie like a homage to the original Ramayan. This is playing with the sentiments of Hindus the world over."

He said he was shocked when he heard a young man say after the film that it had comedy quotient. "This is what they have done. Made a comedy out of Ramayan. I was so disheartened hearing that. In fact, Saif Ali Khan has said in an interview that he will give a humorous spin to . Now, was Raavan a comedian anywhere. He was a Brahman, a man of great learning." He said that everyone knows that Lanka was a beautiful kingdom that shone like gold. "Their Lanka is completely black, like it some Tilassmi duniya. I am sure Om Raut has watched too many Hollywood films." The veteran said that this is like a desecration of Hindu beliefs, mythology and religion. "I would like to ask Saif Ali Khan if he would like a present a different version of other any religion. No one would dare to do so," he says.