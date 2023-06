Adipurush has invited the fury of social media like very few Indian films. The modern version of Ramayan which looks inspired by Game Of Thrones and Marvels by some critics is being slammed all over. While Prabhas' stardom has guaranteed returns to the tune of Rs 350 crores, the film has started sinking from Monday. This is the crucial test of any movie, as it is the general public that determines whether a film is a hit or flop. Actor Mukesh Khanna tells us, "They are showing off the numbers. Where is the actual proof of the figures? They are only obsessed with the box office. This is no real kamai (earning). They have hurt the sentiments of so many people." Also Read - Adipurush row: Kriti Sanon's mother reacts to the backlash received; says, 'Insaan ki galtiyon ko...'

Mukesh Khanna said India is a Hindu Rashtra and such mistakes should not be repeated. "I feel the lawmakers and public should send out a strong message to the team. You cannot play with the religious sentiments of people. Hinduism has flexibility but that does not mean this. I feel people should come together and teach them a lesson. There is nothing to be afraid about. Tomorrow, other filmmakers will think a hundred times before doing something so offensive," he said. Also Read - Asur 2 director Oni Sen has THIS advice for filmmakers amidst Adipurush controversy; 'We need to be cognizant...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Mukesh Khanna said that the Ramayan is meant to be told in a certain way. He said that every child in India knows the story. "Every Dussehra there is Ram Leela in the village. Kids go and watch the drama. Do they think that kids are stupid that do not know the tale of Ramayan and the values it represents. The makers assumed people to be stupid and ignorant," he fumes. Mukesh Khanna says Ramayan is the textbook for Hindus on how to live with family. It is about promises, commitment, loyalty, brotherhood and what not. "The Mahabharat tells us what to avoid in our lives," he says. He also slammed the mention of Hiranya Kashyap in Ramayan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid to follow Abdu Rozik to gain fame; entering Salman Khan show is his first step [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Sunil Lahri of OG Ramayan also echoed similar sentiments. Both the actors feel that this distortion of the epic is hurtful to the ethos of Hindus.