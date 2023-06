The majority of the people who have seen Adipurush are slamming the film, and one more name to be added to the list is veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who has been a significant part of the cult Mahabharata in the 80s. After watching Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, he lashed out at Om Raut for messing it up and claiming that what he is making is an insult to the Ramayana. The Shaktimaan star openly criticised the film and called it disrespectful to the Ramayana. Also Read - Adipurush: Amidst controversy, netizens feel makers copied dialogue from Iskcon pravachan; question 'inhone 500-600 crore lagaye kaha' [WATCH]

Reportedly, Mukesh Khanna slammed Adipurush on his YouTube vlog, where he wrote," There is no bigger disrespect to the Ramayana than Adipurush. Om Raut seems to have no knowledge of the Ramayana, and on top of that, we have the great Buddhajeevi writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has turned our Ramayana into Kalyug. His nonsensical dialogue and sleep-inducing screenplay have created a film that can make even sleeping pills blush. This film has no relation to any of the Ramayanas ever written.". Also Read - Adipurush: Hindi films banned from release in Kathmandu Valley after protests on Prabhas, Om Raut's film? Here's latest update

This is anything but Ramayana Janaki maa never faces ravana she always talks to a leaf while replying Ravana because it's said that janaki maa eyes can burn someone into ashes when someone crosses the limits and what is this crap m i watching ??.

What the hell you made Om raut pic.twitter.com/AEo9cOPwe2 — Santosh (@sky__santosh) June 18, 2023

Mukesh Khanna even added that history will never forgive and forget what he did with the Ramayana: "It’s clear after watching the film that Raut is influenced by Hollywood filmmaking, and inspired by that, he has stuffed this Ramayana with nuisance. If you wanted to take cinematic liberties, you could have made a fictional film. But you played with the images of gods, and hence, Adipurush is a ‘bhayanak mazaak‘ (a dangerous joke) with the Ramayana." Also Read - Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir CONFIRMS dialogues will be changed in Prabhas starrer after severe backlash

Adipurush has earned more than 240 crore across the globe, and the actors are celebrating this victory amid huge backlash for the film. Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki in the film, has been sharing positive reviews for her character and is happy that audiences loved her work. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan faced heavy criticism for their looks as and in the film.