The most-awaited film Adipurush, starring and , has been released today, and it is being called the biggest disappointment by fans and the audience. On the first day of the first show, fans have been expressing their anger and disappointment towards the film and are especially lashing out at Om Raut for making a mockery of Ramayan. From calling out Prabhas' look and making fun of it to sporting the haircut of Ravan, aka Saif Ali Khan, like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, the fans highlight these blunders by the filmmaker and are asking him what he was smoking while making the film. Also Read - Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer is a decent attempt to recreate Ramayan but lacks the feel

After watching visuals coming out of #Adipurush , My respect for Ramananda sagae has gone up 100x,26 years ago, without any technology and limited resources, he created magic, absolute magic which even after so many years remains unmatched. This is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/AuSX9sCmNr — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 16, 2023

Honest review direct from our south India Audience : @omraut come to my room.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/xjX95MLkik — ??????? ♛ 2.0 (@iSoldier___) June 16, 2023

Saif Ali Khan is facing strong criticism from the audience for his Ravan role, and they are attacking the star with memes and trolling him strongly. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer gets best wishes from Rishab Shetty, Aamir Khan, Rishab Shetty and others [Read Tweets]

Unhappy fans are claiming that would be the perfect fit for the role and are sharing the glimpse of him turning into Lord Rama from RRR and saying that this one scene from the film gave them goosebumps while Adipurush even failed to touch them as viewers. Also Read - Adipurush Box Office Advance Booking: Prabhas starrer earns Rs 3 crore through free tickets?

Trending Now

This Version Of Ram Is far better than What Played by #Prabhas in #Adipurush #AdipurushReview public watch because of #Prabhas not For Secular Ramayan Ravan or #HANUMAN#KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan

After Seeing This EveryOne Said Jai Shri Ram

Not Justified #Encounter #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/8kS8xkJxUQ — Sanatani Nayak (@KishoriNayak2) June 16, 2023

Overall, Adipurush has failed to meet fans expectations and is being called not worth it. While BollywoodLife critic believes that it is a decent watch, and one can definitely visit the theatres to witness the honest performances by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.