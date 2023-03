Ever since the teaser of Adipurush was announced the film created a lot of noise in the media. The mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana is all set for its big release on June 16. Prior to that the makers will kickstart promotional events starting today. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami the makers of Adipurush unveil the new poster of and starrer. This has left fans impressed and they are celebrating it as a festival. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer drop new poster on Ram Navami 2023; it will make you go Jai Shri Ram

The film stars Tamil superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, , and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The new poster of Om Raut's directorial features Prabhas as , Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Saif Ali Khan who plays Lankesh aka was missing out on the poster, certainly, a new poster of him will be released soon. Moreover, a single poster of the headliner, star will be unveiled later today. Also Read - Project K: Will the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer release on time amidst Amitabh Bachchan’s injury? Here's what we know

As the new poster was released, banners of the movie have also been launched in corners of various cities. Fans have come out to celebrate in masses blocking the roads. Evidently, the hype of the movie is real, people woke up early in the morning just not to miss out on the new poster launch. The moment a new glimpse of Om Raut’s directorial was released fans took to Twitter to praise it. One wrote, “The Original #Adipurush World Cinema #Prabhas is Coming To Conquer the Crown.” Also Read - Prabhas' Baahubali and Adipurush have this amazing connection that's sure to leave fans gushing

Netizens took Twitter by storm sharing their views on poster and the film calling it a hit already. One user wrote, “Best poster from team Adipurush till date,” while another wrote, “After long time celebrations are sky high.” Fans are going crazy over the movie and are seen hailing Jai Shri Ram.

Aagamanm adharma vidwamsam Your negativity is nothing infront of box office giant #Prabhas ?#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/lcsQ7tuYOz — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) March 30, 2023

Best Poster from Team #Adipurush till date!

Stop quitting calling yourselves "FAN" if this poster agonizing you || JAI SHREE RAM || pic.twitter.com/azL0YJwjPF — VENU (@TheVenuPrabhas) March 30, 2023

Adipurush will explore the story set 7000 years ago about Lord Ram and his exile. The mythological drama stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and others playing mythic characters. Directed by Om Raut the movie will hit big screens on 16th June 2023 in IMAX and 3D.