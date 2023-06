Adipurush failed miserably at the box office, and fans are saying that it's a failure of the filmmaker Om Ranaut and not Prabhas. The film crashed on its first Monday at the box office due to its controversy, from expressing disappointment over the bad VFX to disrespectful dialogues to sexualizing Sita Maa and more. Everyone called Adipurush a disaster, and the OG Ramayana cast of Ramananad Sagar too slammed Om Ranaut for making a mockery of the Ramayana and said that they had hurt people's sentiments. And as the film crashes at the box office. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan makes the surprising claim that it was not Prabhas but Kartik Aaryan who was approached for the role of Raghav in Adipurush. Also Read - When Kartik Aaryan left Deepika Padukone embarrassed asking her about bedroom secrets; don’t miss Ranveer Singh’s reply

I said in my review of film #Tanhaji that Om Raut doesn’t know direction and it is proved with #Adipurush that I was 100% correct. I never lie for any film or any director Actor. @TheAaryanKartik is lucky that he didn’t do #Adipurush! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 20, 2023

Yes, you read it right. KRK, in his latest tweet, calls the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor lucky for not doing Adipurush. "I said in my review of film Tanhaji that Om Raut doesn't know direction, and it is proved with #Adipurush that I was 100% correct. I never lie for any film or any director or actor. @TheAaryanKartik is lucky that he didn't do #Adipurush!". Om Raut has been facing a lot of criticism, and indeed, people will not forget what he did with history. Do you Kartik would be the perfect fit for Raghav's role?

Major Flaws

1 Raven kidnapped Sita in front of Ram and lakshman

2 Sone ki Lanka is coale ki lanka

3 wrong reason of Ravan snatched lanka from kuber

4 Conversation between character is totally missed

5 vulgar language, etc #Aadipursh #Bycott_aadipurush #Adipirush pic.twitter.com/vvkICg92SN — R B (@RB65866185) June 20, 2023

Prabhas fans are highly upset with Om Ranaut for making a mess with the superstar and say that he doesn't deserve this. The actor has been struggling to get a success after Rajamouli's , and now all the hopes are with Saalar and Project K. Talking about Adipurush, the netizens are demanding a ban over the film and at many states like Nepal the film has been banned for the disrespectful dialogues of the film,