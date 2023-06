Adipurush makers have brought in changes in the dialogues after huge outburst on social media and on-ground from viewers. But most believe that this will do little to change the sentiments of people. The tapori and cringe dialogues of Adipurush have united the nation like none other. OG Ramayan's Lakshman told Bollywood Life that he was sorely disappointed after seeing the film. He said to Bollywood Life in an EXCLUSIVE conversation, "I do not think so. The damage is huge. It has been extremely hurtful for millions of Indians to see such a version of Ramayan. What is even more painful is the fact that it is made by an Indian production. This is one thing no one will forget soon? Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 5: Prabhas starrer dips further; mints THIS much on first Tuesday

Sunil Lahri said to us, "When I saw the film, I was distraught to see that it has none of the soul and emotions that make Ramayan an epic. From the story-telling to costumes and looks of the stars, there is nothing in sync with the original tale. The worst part is that our Gods are shown using such language." The actor has come down to Manoj Muntashir who has defended himself on various channels saying that only five per cent of the dialogues are in colloquial lingo. He said, "I always knew Manoj Muntashir as a man of culture. He used to speak so beautifully about the motherland, divinity and motherhood. I was in disbelief and had to do a double take to believe that it was indeed Manoj. The question is how can he can think of even having a single dialogue like that in Ramayan."

He further says, "I do not wish to comment on some extreme reactions. But I wonder who in their right hearts made this. There can be no damage control. This is like a beautiful thing can be shattered like glass. Can someone join the pieces together? The answer is no."

Adipurush has made over Rs 300 crores at the box office. It is solely due to the stardom of as per many. The casting was trolled ever since the first teaser came out. Lahri said, "I did not look like a Rs 600 crore film from any angle. It looked like a Rs 100 crore production."