Adipurush has upset the sentiments of millions. There was immense excitement around , Om Raut's movie but people got a shock with some of the dialogues of the movie. The tapori style dialogues on Lord Hanuman made everyone cringe. While they have been changed now, the fact that people defended them at the start has angered people even more. The notable part was that even some self-proclaimed atheists and people from other religions also protested against Adipurush. We saw a demonstration taken out by a group of Muslims on social media. This is how Sunil Lahri reacted on the same.

He told us, "I have never said that Ramayan is a Hindu epic. It is a story for humankind. It is a part of India's culture and heritage which resonates with every Indian. It is a story of familial relationships and brotherhood, which finds a place in every religion. It is heartening to see Indians from all strata coming together to protest against this." He also said that he was shocked to see such lines from Manoj Muntashir. "I have been following this work for a long time. He has always seemed so aware of our heritage and spiritual values. This is so shocking."

Adipurush makers have announced a day when people can watch the movie for only Rs 150. But it looks like the damage has been done. Sunil Lahri feels that there is learning in this experience. He said, "Let this one be an example. Henceforth, CBFC should be stricter in evaluating movies which deal with Indian mythology and religion. They should bring a team of experts to analyze whether it is hurtful to the ethos of the community. While Hinduism gives freedom for interpretation, this kind of distortion is not acceptable."

actor was even more furious. He said that the team should be burnt at 50 degrees celsius for the manner in which they have desecrated the Ramayan. Actress Dipika Chiklia said that people should stop making versions of Ramayan. She said that such hurtful alterations are not needed. She was also seen in a reel as Sita.