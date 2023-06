Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush has minted Rs 340 crores worldwide in its opening weekend. However, the film has faced flak from moviegoers, netizens, and politicians over the portrayal of characters, dialogues, and visual effects. Now Arun Govil who essayed the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan 1987 television series slammed Adipurush makers. He lashed out at the director Om Raut calling it a Hollywood ki cartoon and questioned the need to modernize the mythological story. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia touches Ram aka Arun Govil’s feet; calls herself his Daasi; netizens say, ‘Stop imitating gods’

Adipurush directed by Om Raut is based on the epic Ramayana. The movie starred and as the main characters Lord Ram and Sita. The makers focused on Adipurush as a cinematic adaptation for the modern generation and the youth. They aimed to bring the mythological story on big screens again for more and more people to learn about it. However, the attempt went in vain as people expressed disappointment over the picturization. Also Read - RIP Arvind Trivedi: Ramayan's Ram Arun Govil, Sita Dipika Chikhlia, Lakshman Sunil Lahiri pay heartfelt tribute to Raavan

OG Lord Ram of ’s Ramayan, backlashed Prabhas, and Om Raut’s Adiprush. Speaking to ABP news he expressed his thoughts on the latest movie based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. He revealed that he hadn’t watched the film but has seen clips through social media. He said, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years?” He further questioned what was the need to change things in the movie. He continued stating possibly the makers had no proper faith in Lord Ram and Sita hence they made the changes. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Ashish Sharma, Arun Govil – on Ram Navami, revisit THESE 5 TV avatars of Lord Ram

While some have accepted the film some are demanding a ban. The film suffered on day 1 in Nepal where people called for a ban. In Ayodhya saints also demanded a ban over the misinterpretation of characters. Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya said The dialogues are shameful and the film should be banned immediately.

Adipurush directed by Om Raut is jointly produced under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Suny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as . The mythological drama was released worldwide on 16th June and was made available in five languages.