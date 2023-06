The Adipurush controversy is refusing to slow down. Despite being made at a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore and starring some of the best cast from the industry the mythological drama failed to impress the audience. Om Raut’s directorial starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead lacked in character design, dialogues, and visual effects. Several actors, filmmakers, and critics have commented and even slammed the makers of Adipurush. Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 tv show Ramayan has once again shared her thoughts on the latest movie. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Dipika Chikhlia turns Sita again; netizens say, 'Aapke jesi Sita Mata...'

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on Ramayana and the main characters of Lord Ram and Sita are played by and . Dipika Chikhlia essayed the role of Sita decades ago but is still recognized by her character. She believes Ramayan is not for entertainment and should avoid being remade every two years with new iterations. She believes that no one can make a movie Ramayan like they did years ago.

In an interview with the news agency PTI, Dipika Chikhlia said, Ramayan comes back on screen every time be it for tv or movie and it is going to have something that will hurt people Explaining her point she said, "because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made." Sita of 's Ramayan further mentioned what really hurts her is why people are constantly trying to make Ramayana every year or two years. She believes Ramayana is not for entertainment value but it is something to learn from.

She continued, “It is a book, which is being passed down to us by generations and this is what our sanskars are all about." The actress revealed that she has not yet watched Adipurush. On being asked why she said the negative buzz around the movie clouded her judgment. She also mentioned that time is a big constraint for her as she is shooting round-the-clock. Dipika Chikhlia would give her statement on Adipurush as a movie after she has watched it.

Dipika Chikhlia’s show Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar aired on Doordarshan in 1987. It was so impactful that people then believed they are the real characters and addressed them by their roles. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, , Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. The movie produced by T-Series and Retrophiles was released in theaters on 16th June 2023.