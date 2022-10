The teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released a few days ago. It has received a mixed response as netizens are not happy the VFX in the teaser. Also, a lot of people feel that Saif Ali Khan's look as Raavan is not impressive as he more looks like someone from Mughal era. While talking about the VFX, earlier filmmaker Om Raut had stated that he has made the film for big screens and that's why on mobile screens the VFX is not looking good. Also Read - Prabhas starrer Adipurush, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and more; here's why these biggies starring South Indian stars are the most awaited

Now, Om Raut has opened about Saif's look. In an interview with Aaj Tak he said their Ravan in today's time is demonic, he is cruel. The filmmaker further added, "We have shown what Raavan looks like in today's time. This is not a film or a project for us. This is a mission for us." Also Read - Before Prabhas starrer Adipurush, RRR, Pushpa and more South films that got into controversy

Raut further added that he wants everyone's blessings and people who talking about the film are elders. He stated that he is listening to everyone and taking note of everything. He added, "When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone.” Also Read - Adipurush: After Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri aka Laxman criticises Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's new version of Ramayan

Advertisement

Well, Adipurush is one of the most awaited pan-India films of 2023. The movie is slated to release on 12th January 2023.

Om and Saif have earlier worked together on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the 2020 release also Saif had played the antagonist and his performance was one of the highlights of the film. So, the actor's fans are excited to watch him in the movie.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' fans also have high expectations from Adipurush as the actor's last two releases Saaho and Radhe Shyam had failed to make a mark at the box office. Adipurush will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is expected to the box office by storm.